Results: Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix

By Speedcafe.com

Monday 5th September, 2022 - 1:09am

Full results from the Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort.

Pos Num Driver Team Laps/Diff
1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 72
2 63 George Russell Mercedes-AMG F1 Team +4.071s
3 16 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +10.929s
4 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG F1 Team +13.016s
5 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +18.168s
6 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team +18.754s
7 4 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team +19.306s
8 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +20.916s
9 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team +21.117s
10 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin F1 Team +22.459s
11 10 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri +27.009s
12 23 Alex Albon Williams Racing +30.390s
13 47 Mick Schumacher Haas F1 Team +32.995s
14 5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin F1 Team +36.007s
15 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team +36.869s
16 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo F1 Team +37.320s
17 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team +37.764s
18 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing +1 lap
19 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team DNF
20 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri DNF

