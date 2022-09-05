Ogier to contest New Zealand WRC round

Sebastien Ogier has been confirmed as a starter in the New Zealand round of the World Rally Championship later this month.

The eight-time WRC title winner will make his fourth start of the season for Toyota Gazoo Racing at Rally New Zealand.

Ogier has unfinished business in New Zealand, after spinning from six seconds in the lead on the final stage of the 2010 event, while searching for his maiden WRC victory.

“It was tough to take back in 2010 because I was chasing my first win,” he reflected.

“It is always a very important step in your career.

“I was lucky that three weeks later I had my first win at Rally Portugal so I did not have to wait too long.

“There is still some unfinished business in New Zealand and another reason to come back.

“Even if I am not competing full-time, I expect to be competitive and hopefully enjoy more victories in the future.”

The Frenchman is eager to compete at one of his favourite events on the calendar.

“Rally New Zealand was on the top of the list of rallies that I wanted to do this year,” he said.

“The rally roads in New Zealand are magic to drive.

“The roads are some of the best in the world for rallying and I fell in love with the diverse and beautiful nature of the country.

“In Europe we do not have this camber on the roads where you are dancing along the road and it has a nice flow to drive.

“That is so attractive to a rally driver.”

Kiwis Hayden Paddon, a WRC event winner, and Shane van Gisbergen will also contest Rally New Zealand on September 29-October 2, in the WRC2 class.

Before then, the season continues at Acropolis Rally Greece this weekend (September 8-11).