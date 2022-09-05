Hazelwood poised for Supercars move to BRT

Todd Hazelwood is poised to move from Matt Stone Racing to the Blanchard Racing Team for the 2023 Repco Supercars Championship.

MSR signed Hazelwood on a multi-year deal starting this season, though it is understood the second-year option is at the discretion of the team.

However, he looks set for a mutual parting of ways with the Truck Assist Racing-branded squad at the end of this year, with his new home being BRT.

It will see Hazelwood take over the seat of Tim Slade at the single-car operation, with the latter expected to move to PremiAir Racing.

Hazelwood stepped up to the Supercars Championship full-time with MSR in 2018 after winning the Super2 title the previous year and also making his main game debut as a wildcard with the team in 2017.

He then split with MSR to go to Brad Jones Racing ahead of the 2020 season, before rejoining MSR this year.

The move will see Hazelwood line up in a Ford Mustang at BRT for the introduction of Supercars’ Gen3 era.

Lee Holdsworth was seemingly in the mix for the BRT seat next year before he announced his retirement from full-time driving last week.

Jack Le Brocq is set to continue at MSR, with the latter looking to take up the second-year option on his contract, according to team owner Matt Stone.

The current Supercars season continues with the ITM Auckland SuperSprint this weekend (September 9-11).