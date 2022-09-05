F2 driver suspended after Zandvoort clash

Roy Nissany will miss the next round of the Formula 2 Championship after being penalised for clash during Sunday’s Feature race in Zandvoort.

Nissany and David Beckmann both received penalties after they came together under Safety Car conditions.

The pair were battling for position when the race was neutralised as Marino Sato crashed out at Turn 2.

Side by side approaching Kumhobocht at the time, neither Nissany nor Beckmann were prepared to cede the spot – or wait for race control to make a judgement.

Instead, they attempted to nose ahead of one another only for tensions to boil over on the front straight.

That saw Beckmann swerve right, breaking his front wing after contacting Nissany.

Officials noted the incident and investigated it after the race.

“Roy Nissany and David Beckmann have been handed 10-second time penalties for driving erratically under the Safety Car,” read a note from the category.

“The pair made contact under Safety Car conditions during the Feature Race.

“The post-race penalty drops the DAMS driver from 15th to 17th in the final classification.

“Beckmann’s penalty drops him down from eighth to 16th in the final classification.

“With the Van Amersfoort Racing driver dropping out of the points, it promotes Jehan Daruvala into 10th position.

“Along with the time penalty, Nissany received two penalty points, taking his total to 13 for the season meaning he will be suspended for the next round at Monza.”

Nissany is not the first driver to have been suspended this season.

Olli Caldwell sat out the Belgian weekend after he accumulated too many penalty points on his licence. The Brit returned this weekend.

The Formula 2 Championship will likely be decided in Monza this weekend; Felipe Drugovich stands 70 points clear at the top of the standings with a maximum of 78 remaining.