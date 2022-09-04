Rossi tops final IndyCar practice at Portland

Andretti Autosport’s Alexander Rossi has set the pace in Final Practice ahead of the Portland IndyCar race.

With no Sunday morning (local time) Warm Up, the field got a 30-minute session in the hours after Qualifying, Rossi prevailing on a 0:59.0532s in the #27 Honda.

Christian Lundgaard (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing) took second on a 0:59.1806s and Alex Palou (Chip Ganassi Racing), who had the longest spell on top of the timing screen, ended up third on a 0:59.2196s.

First of the Chevrolet drivers was Team Penske’s Josef Newgarden in fourth having gone as quick as a 0:59.2662s.

However, it was his team-mates Scott McLaughlin and Will Power, who will start from the front row, setting the pace in terms of 10-lap averages.

Newgarden had qualified second-fastest but is set to start from eighth due to a grid penalty for an unapproved engine change.

All 25 drivers ran on primary tyres throughout the half-hour hit-out, although reds are thought to be the preferred compound for the 110-lapper.

Earlier, between Qualifying and Final Practice, IndyCar advised that the start location had been moved back in a bid to avoid significant carnage at the chicane.

Race start is tomorrow at 05:30 AEST, with Stan Sport’s live and ad-free coverage kicking off at 05:00 AEST.

Results to follow