Resurfacing on Adelaide 500 pit straight underway

Resurfacing work has commenced on the Victoria Park pit straight ahead of the return of Supercars’ Valo Adelaide 500 in December.

As the South Australian Motorsport Board advised Adelaide City Council in June, more than half of the track is being re-laid in the months out from the event, which will be the season finale of the Repco Supercars Championship for the next five years.

Specifically, Turn 9 all the way back to the exit of Turn 7 will be resurfaced, with just the sections either side of Turn 8, sometimes referred to as ‘Adelaide Straight’ (Bartels Road) and ‘Brabham Straight’ (Dequetteville Terrace), untouched.

Construction of the grandstand will kick off in coming weeks, while major works are set to be completed in early-October, according to a statement from the office of South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas today.

The pit paddock area is also in for an update, with the concrete hardstand which dates back to the first Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix in 1985 set to be extended.

Premier Malinauskas said via the aforementioned statement, “These works signify another exciting milestone in this event’s homecoming.

“I am looking forward to the Valo Adelaide 500 to return to our city streets, along with hundreds of jobs, thousands of visitors and millions of dollars’ worth of economic activity.”

Motorsport Board Chair Mark Warren remarked, “We have been working hard behind the scenes to deliver a spectacular event worthy of the wait, after a two-year hiatus.

“This road resurfacing is long-overdue and we know this year’s racers will be looking forward to their wheels hitting the fresh asphalt in December.”

Supercars confirmed the traditional format of a pair of 250km in the past week, with the Championship field on-track for all four days of the event.

The Adelaide 500 had been axed in October 2020, but is being revived following a change of government in the March 2022 state election.

The 2022 event will take place on December 1-4.