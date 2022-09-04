Results: Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix, Qualifying
Full results from Qualifying at the Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|1:11.317
|1:10.927
|1:10.342
|2
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1:11.443
|1:10.988
|1:10.363
|3
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1:11.767
|1:10.814
|1:10.434
|4
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|1:11.331
|1:11.075
|1:10.648
|5
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing
|1:11.641
|1:11.314
|1:11.077
|6
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|1:11.561
|1:10.824
|1:11.147
|7
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren F1 Team
|1:11.556
|1:11.116
|1:11.174
|8
|47
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas F1 Team
|1:11.741
|1:11.420
|1:11.442
|9
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1:11.427
|1:11.428
|1:12.556
|10
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|1:11.568
|1:11.416
|0:00.000
|11
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1:11.705
|1:11.512
|
|12
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine F1 Team
|1:11.748
|1:11.605
|
|13
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine F1 Team
|1:11.667
|1:11.613
|
|14
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|1:11.826
|1:11.704
|
|15
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams Racing
|1:11.695
|1:11.802
|
|16
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|1:11.961
|
|
|17
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren F1 Team
|1:12.081
|
|
|18
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas F1 Team
|1:12.319
|
|
|19
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|1:12.391
|
|
|20
|6
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams Racing
|1:13.353
|
|
