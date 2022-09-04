> News > Formula 1

Results: Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix, Qualifying

Sunday 4th September, 2022 - 12:26am

Full results from Qualifying at the Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort.

Pos Num Driver Team Q1 Q2 Q3
1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1:11.317 1:10.927 1:10.342
2 16 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari 1:11.443 1:10.988 1:10.363
3 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari 1:11.767 1:10.814 1:10.434
4 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 1:11.331 1:11.075 1:10.648
5 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 1:11.641 1:11.314 1:11.077
6 63 George Russell Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 1:11.561 1:10.824 1:11.147
7 4 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team 1:11.556 1:11.116 1:11.174
8 47 Mick Schumacher Haas F1 Team 1:11.741 1:11.420 1:11.442
9 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:11.427 1:11.428 1:12.556
10 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin F1 Team 1:11.568 1:11.416 0:00.000
11 10 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:11.705 1:11.512
12 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team 1:11.748 1:11.605
13 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team 1:11.667 1:11.613
14 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo F1 Team 1:11.826 1:11.704
15 23 Alex Albon Williams Racing 1:11.695 1:11.802
16 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team 1:11.961
17 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team 1:12.081
18 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team 1:12.319
19 5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin F1 Team 1:12.391
20 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing 1:13.353

