Rainbow Desert Enduro abandoned after double fatality

Two people have died following an incident at the Rainbow Desert Enduro round of the Australian Off Road Championship.

Motorsport Australian this afternoon confirmed the double fatality at the Victorian event.

Shortly after 09:30 AEST this morning, a brief statement acknowledging an incident at the event was by the sport’s governing body.

Another update, two hours later, confirmed organisers had elected to abandon the event.

It has subsequently been confirmed that two people have lost their lives.

“Motorsport Australia confirms that a double fatality occurred on Sunday 4 September 2022, during the second day of the Rainbow Desert Enduro in Victoria,” read the latest update from Motorsport Australia, at 15:38 AEST.

“Motorsport Australia extends its condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

“Motorsport Australia is currently providing support to event organisers and those at the event, with Victoria Police currently in attendance at the scene.

“As these investigations remain ongoing, Motorsport Australia is not able to provide any further comment or detail at this time.”

Speedcafe.com extends its condolences to the friends and family of those involved.