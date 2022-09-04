> News > Formula 1

Provisional Starting Grid: Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 4th September, 2022 - 1:29pm

The provisional starting grid for the Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix, including all penalties.

Pos Num Driver Team
1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing
2 16 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari
3 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari
4 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
5 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing
6 63 George Russell Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
7 4 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team
8 47 Mick Schumacher Haas F1 Team
9 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri
10 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin F1 Team
11 10 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri
12 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team
13 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team
14 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo F1 Team
15 23 Alex Albon Williams Racing
16 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team
17 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team
18 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team
19 5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin F1 Team
20 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing

