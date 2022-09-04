Provisional Starting Grid: Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix

Resurfacing on Adelaide 500 pit straight underway
Other interests make driving retirement ‘easier’ for Quinn
Verstappen pleased with pole after Friday woes
Rossi tops final IndyCar practice at Portland
IndyCar moves Portland start location
Ganassi drivers perplexed by qualifying shocker
Power not feeling ‘safe’ despite Dixon’s qualifying woes
Marquez: Right arm was 34 degrees out of line
McLaughlin on Portland IndyCar pole, Ganassi big guns fail to clear Q1
Potential RACE purchase of ARG yet to be decided
SPOTLIGHT: Harry Hayek, RCD Motorsport
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]