McLaren fined for unsafe release

McLaren has been penalised for the unsafe release of Lando Norris during qualifying for the Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix.

During the opening minutes of the three-part session, Norris was sent out of the garage into the path of Yuki Tsunoda.

The Scuderia AlphaTauri driver was forced to stop to avoid contact, with George Russell behind the Japanese driver having to do likewise.

Stewards investigated the incident after the session and slapped the team with a EUR 5000 fine.

“The Stewards heard from the driver of Car 4 (Lando Norris), the driver of Car 22 (Yuki Tsunoda) and team representatives, examined video evidence and determined that the team released Car 4 into the path of Car 22, as a result of which TSU had to brake to avoid a collision,” the Stewards’ report noted.

There were fines too for Valtteri Bottas and Nicholas Latifi after the pair were found to have exceeded the 60km/h pit lane speed limit during the session.

In Bottas’ case, the Alfa Romeo Sauber driver was clocked at 65.1 km/h and was handed a EUR 600 fine.

Latifi got off with just a EUR 500 fine after he was recorded at 64.1 km/h.

Sunday’s Dutch Grand Prix begins at 23:00 AEST.