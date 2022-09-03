Results: Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix, Free Practice 3
Full results from Free Practice 3 at the Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Time
|Diff
|1
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Scuderia Ferrari
|19
|1:11.632
|
|2
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|23
|1:11.698
|+0.066s
|3
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|22
|1:11.793
|+0.161s
|4
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Scuderia Ferrari
|16
|1:11.971
|+0.339s
|5
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|24
|1:12.156
|+0.524s
|6
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing
|28
|1:12.176
|+0.544s
|7
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine F1 Team
|16
|1:12.327
|+0.695s
|8
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|24
|1:12.491
|+0.859s
|9
|47
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas F1 Team
|14
|1:12.558
|+0.926s
|10
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren F1 Team
|17
|1:12.591
|+0.959s
|11
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas F1 Team
|14
|1:12.606
|+0.974s
|12
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|18
|1:12.773
|+1.141s
|13
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams Racing
|17
|1:12.775
|+1.143s
|14
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine F1 Team
|19
|1:13.003
|+1.371s
|15
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|22
|1:13.046
|+1.414s
|16
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|22
|1:13.256
|+1.624s
|17
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren F1 Team
|19
|1:13.299
|+1.667s
|18
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|14
|1:13.359
|+1.727s
|19
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|13
|1:13.421
|+1.789s
|20
|6
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams Racing
|21
|1:13.625
|+1.993s
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]