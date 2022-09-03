> News > Formula 1

Results: Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix, Free Practice 3

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 3rd September, 2022 - 9:20pm

Full results from Free Practice 3 at the Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort.

Pos Num Driver Team Laps Time Diff
1 16 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari 19 1:11.632
2 63 George Russell Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 23 1:11.698 +0.066s
3 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 22 1:11.793 +0.161s
4 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari 16 1:11.971 +0.339s
5 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 24 1:12.156 +0.524s
6 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 28 1:12.176 +0.544s
7 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team 16 1:12.327 +0.695s
8 5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin F1 Team 24 1:12.491 +0.859s
9 47 Mick Schumacher Haas F1 Team 14 1:12.558 +0.926s
10 4 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team 17 1:12.591 +0.959s
11 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team 14 1:12.606 +0.974s
12 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin F1 Team 18 1:12.773 +1.141s
13 23 Alex Albon Williams Racing 17 1:12.775 +1.143s
14 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team 19 1:13.003 +1.371s
15 10 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri 22 1:13.046 +1.414s
16 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 22 1:13.256 +1.624s
17 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team 19 1:13.299 +1.667s
18 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team 14 1:13.359 +1.727s
19 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo F1 Team 13 1:13.421 +1.789s
20 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing 21 1:13.625 +1.993s

