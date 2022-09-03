> News > Formula 1

Results: Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix, Free Practice 2

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 3rd September, 2022 - 1:20am

Full results from Free Practice 2 at the Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort.

Pos Num Driver Team Laps Time Diff
1 63 George Russell Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 29 1:12.455
2 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 28 1:12.695 +0.240s
3 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari 30 1:12.845 +0.390s
4 4 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team 32 1:12.929 +0.474s
5 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team 31 1:13.077 +0.622s
6 16 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari 30 1:13.127 +0.672s
7 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 30 1:13.416 +0.961s
8 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team 31 1:13.633 +1.178s
9 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team 33 1:13.963 +1.508s
10 23 Alex Albon Williams Racing 29 1:14.063 +1.608s
11 47 Mick Schumacher Haas F1 Team 29 1:14.163 +1.708s
12 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin F1 Team 30 1:14.257 +1.802s
13 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team 31 1:14.405 +1.950s
14 10 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri 28 1:14.474 +2.019s
15 5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin F1 Team 28 1:14.500 +2.045s
16 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo F1 Team 18 1:14.534 +2.079s
17 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 31 1:14.630 +2.175s
18 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team 22 1:14.695 +2.240s
19 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 7 1:14.714 +2.259s
20 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing 33 1:15.122 +2.667s

