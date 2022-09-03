Pukekohe’s addition to iRacing a step closer

Pukekohe Park Raceway is a step closer to being scanned and added to iRacing with an official proposal in the hands of circuit owners.

A petition was launched in July urging iRacing to scan the New Zealand race track before it closes to motorsport operations in April next year.

That petition, launched by James Anderson, has now gained over 6300 signatures since it was posted online.

In a Twitter post, Executive Vice President at iRacing, Steve Myers, revealed an official proposal has been sent to the owners of Pukekohe.

“I sent them a proposal,” he wrote.

“Ball is in the owners hands.”

Anderson described the news as “a massive step in the right direction.”

It comes a week out from the final Repco Supercars Championship event at the venue, the ITM Auckland SuperSprint (September 9-11).

If scanned, Pukekohe Park Raceway would become the first New Zealand circuit to feature on iRacing.

The sim racing platform already features a number of Australian circuits, including Oran Park, which closed over a decade ago, as well as Mount Panorama, Phillip Island, Sandown, and Winton.

Supercars remains committed to a New Zealand round, with Hampton Downs Motorsport Park understood to be a favourite as a replacement venue moving forward.

Next weekend’s Auckland SuperSprint will feature a trio of 41-lap races around Pukekohe.