Leclerc edges Russell in final Dutch GP practice session

Charles Leclerc went fastest in the final practice session for this weekend’s Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix.

The Ferrari driver ended the session just 0.066s faster than George Russell while Max Verstappen was only 0.1s further back in third.

It ended up a busy session after a slow start that saw only a handful of drivers head out as the light went green at pit exit.

Both Aston Martin drivers headed out immediately, as did Sergio Perez, at a time when a number of drivers weren’t even in their cars.

Mick Schumacher only climbed into his car after five minutes, while Lando Norris was sitting on the McLaren pit wall.

Perez only set a representative lap time after six laps, recording a 1:13.603s.

After 12 minutes, more drivers ventured out for the first time, including Verstappen, both Ferraris, and both Mercedes.

Verstappen soon went fastest with his first timed lap using a set of soft compound tyres.

His 1:12.309s was more than 1.2s faster than Perez had managed earlier.

Lewis Hamilton slotted in second best soon after, though just over a second off Verstappen’s pace.

So too was Sainz who completed a timed lap moments later, recording a 1:13.319s.

The leading protagonists were all on the soft tyres, with Russell mustering a 1:12.934s.

Verstappen’s pace was promising after a difficult Friday for the local favourite.

Free Practice 1 had been interrupted by a transmission problem and he was down the order in the second session.

The championship leader soon improved to a 1:12.196s after completing a recharge lap following his initial effort.

That came despite complaints of a lack of from the 24-year-old who sat 0.7s clear of the pack.

Schumacher rose to a surprise third place with a 1:13.253s, also on the soft compound tyres.

Leclerc got closer to the ultimate pace with a 1:12.720s a third of the way into the 60-minute session.

Hamilton had a moment as he came across the slow-moving Pierre Gasly at Mastersbocht.

The Brit encountered the Scuderia AlphaTauri as he reached the crest approaching the fast right-hander, forcing him to change direction to avoid contact.

He remained third fastest, 0.6s down on Verstappen with a best of 1:12.823s.

At Ferrari, Leclerc’s car was back in the garage and on stands as work was carried out on the underside of the F1-75.

With 19 minutes remaining, Sainz moved to the top of the timesheets with a 1:11.971s.

His time came as most others had shifted their focus to race pace; Verstappen had been circulating in the 1:16 bracket moments earlier.

Work on his car complete, Leclerc headed back out soon after his team-mate’s lap.

He duly went quickest with a 1:11.632s, with Russell slotting in second-best moments later just 0.066s slower.

Inside the final 10 minutes, Verstappen headed back out for another qualifying simulation.

That resulted in a 1:11.837s to bounce him back up to third best, 0.2s away from Leclerc’s best of the session.

After a cooldown lap, his next effort saw that gap narrow to 0.1s with a 1:11.793s from the Dutchman though remain third fastest.

That was the way the session ended, with Leclerc fastest from Russell and Verstappen.

Fourth fastest was Sainz, then Hamilton, Perez, Alonso, Sebastian Vettel, Schumacher, and Norris in 10th.

Qualifying for the Dutch Grand Prix follows at 23:00 AEST this evening.

Results: Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix, Free Practice 3