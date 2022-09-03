IndyCar practice red-flagged for bizarre reason

An unstable big screen has apparently caused Practice 1 for the Portland IndyCar event to be red-flagged.

The screen adjacent to the main straight started to lean during the opening runs of the 75-minute session, with a halt coming in the 24th minute.

Reportedly, the root cause of the problem is a hydraulic issue with the screen.

At the time of the red flag, Juncos Hollinger Racing’s Callum Ilott was the pace-setter on a 0:59.6811s, although it is mostly rookies which have been running given their more generous tyre allocation.

The session is yet to restart, although the clock is currently stopped.

Earlier, IndyCar confirmed a grid penalty for the #2 Team Penske entry of title contender Josef Newgarden for an unapproved engine change.