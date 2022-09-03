F2 winner Lawson pays tribute to Tony Quinn

Formula 2 racer Liam Lawson has paid tribute to Tony Quinn following the 65-year-old’s decision to retire from motorsport competition.

Quinn crashed during the opening Porsche Carrera Cup Australia race at the NTI Townsville 500 in early July.

He suffered a dozen broken ribs, a fractured pelvis, fractures to his back, broken feet and angles, and a punctured lung which left him in intensive care.

“It feels like I’ve hung up one boot. I still want to do stuff, but certainly not in a competitive fashion,” Quinn told Speedcafe.com earlier this week.

“I want to be there and I want to contribute, and I want to compete, but I don’t want a medal or trophy or anything.”

Quinn is one of the most influential figures in Antipodean motorsport.

He owns four circuits across New Zealand and Australia, is the largest shareholder of Triple Eight Race Engineering, and funds the Tony Quinn Foundation to support aspiring Kiwis further their careers.

Lawson is one of those he’s helped through the Foundation.

“Tony has done so much for New Zealand motorsports it’s crazy,” Lawson said when asked by Speedcafe.com about Quinn’s legacy.

“Putting aside not only what he’s doing for me to help me keep racing – I’m extremely grateful for what he’s doing for me – but in general what he’s done for New Zealanders is amazing with obviously the tracks.

“How far Hampton Downs is coming, obviously Highlands is a my favourite track on the planet, honestly, and now obviously with Taupo as well.

“He’s done a lot for New Zealand,” he added.

“It’s a shame that he’s not going to race anymore because he’s obviously been racing a long time but obviously after the crash he had it’s absolutely understandable at the same time.”

Lawson is part of the Red Bull driver programme, though funding from the Foundation has aided his career this year.

The 20-year-old was the first international driver to be funded through the TQF after the Formula 2 race winner impressed Quinn with a bold drive in wet conditions at Highlands during last year’s Toyota Racing Series.

“When I saw his pass at Highlands in the damp conditions, it was clear he had some serious bollocks,” Quinn said in January when announcing his backing of Lawson.

“Liam’s proven to be quite a talent and he has that special sparkle in his eye.”

Lawson is currently first in line in the Red Bull junior programme, sitting fifth in the Formula 2 championship with three wins this season.

He was in action for Scuderia AlphaTauri at the Belgian Grand Prix, substituting for Pierre Gasly in practice.

The New Zealander is competing at Zandvoort this weekend, as Formula 2 supports the Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix.