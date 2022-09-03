Audi reveals 2023 Dakar challenger

Audi has taken the wraps off its second-generation electric off-roader, which will take part in next year’s Dakar Rally.

The Audi RS Q e-tron E2 features a new body and electric drivetrain that results in improved aerodynamics and efficiency.

It is the next evolution of the Audi RS Q e-tron, which debuted at Dakar in January and won its first desert rally in Abu Dhabi in March.

The e-Tron E2 will be driven by three driver pairings consisting of Mattias Ekström/Emil Bergkvist, Stéphane Peterhansel/Edouard Boulanger, and Carlos Sainz/Lucas Cruz.

New operating strategies improve the efficiency of the electric drivetrain, which features an energy converter consisting of an internal combustion engine and a generator, as well as a high-voltage battery and two electric motors on the front and rear axles.

The cockpit is wider, while the front and rear hoods have also been redesigned.

While the overall aerodynamic drag has been reduced, it doesn’t impact the top speed of the e-Tron E2, which is limited to 170 km/h, as per the regulations.

The e-Tron E2 has been designed in a way to make it safer for crews to complete tyre changes.

Managing Director of Audi Sport GmbH Rolf Michl said the e-Tron E2 represents the next stage of development for the German marque.

“We’ve managed a good debut at the Dakar with the Audi RS Q e-tron and even our first stage victories in a motorsport discipline that is new to us,” Michl said.

“The entire team is working excellently together and pulling in the same direction.

“As is usual at such an early stage, the drivers, co-drivers and technicians quickly agreed on the next development targets.

“We have summarised the result in a new evolution package, the RS Q e-tron E2.”

The prototype will take part in the 2022 Morocco Rally in October, before gearing up for the 2023 Dakar Rally which commences December 31, 2022 and concludes on January 15.