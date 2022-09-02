Win an all-inclusive MotoGP experience with Michelin

Win an all-inclusive MotoGP travel package for two people to the 2022 Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix at Phillip Island with Michelin.

This unique travel experience is valued at $25,000 and offers the winners the chance to watch an in-form Jack Miller at his home race from October 14-16.

The opportunity includes helicopter transfers, fine dining, accommodation, flights, pit lane access, and much more.

The major prize is for two adults and includes two return economy airfares from the winner’s nearest capital city departing on October 14 and returning on October 17 (see terms and conditions for more details).

It also includes three nights twin share minimum four-star accommodation; return airport to hotel transfers; two general admission tickets to the 2022 MotoGP on October 16 including Michelin Gardner Straight Suite access and Pit/garage experience; return hotel to 2022 MotoGP transfers; and dinner up to the total value of $1,550.

The second prize is two Gardner Straight tickets to the 2022 MotoGP at Phillip Island on October 15 and two general admission tickets on October 16, with this prize valued at $5,180.

Third prize is a 1:100 chance to win a unique discount code of up to $150 off your next Michelin four-wheel tyre purchase or $55 off your next two-wheel tyre purchase.

CLICK HERE for your chance to win.