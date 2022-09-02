What to watch this weekend on Stan Sport

It’s tight at the top with just two races to go in the 2022 IndyCar Series title race, with the Grand Prix of Portland to set up a tantalizing series finale.

Stan Sport’s live and ad-free coverage kicks off with Qualifying on Sunday morning (AEST), before Monday morning’s (AEST) 110-lap race.

Will Power still holds sway but only by three points over Team Penske stablemate Josef Newgarden.

They’ve got Chip Ganassi Racing trio Scott Dixon, Marcus Ericsson and Alex Palou breathing down their neck.

The form guide says Chip Ganassi Racing has the upper hand having won last time out at Portland International Raceway, although Team Penske won the year prior.

Scott McLaughlin is an outside chance in sixth and is riding a wave of confidence after back-to-back podium finishes.

IndyCar – Grand Prix of Portland