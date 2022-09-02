> News > Formula 1

TV times, Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 2nd September, 2022 - 11:25am

Catch all the action from this weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix

Here’s how you can watch the action from this weekend’s Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix from Zandvoort.

Friday, August 26

Practice 1, 20:00 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Practice 2, 23:40 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Saturday, August 27

Practice 3, 19:45 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Pit Lane Pre-Qualifying, 22:00 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Qualifying, 23:00 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Sunday, August 28

Pit Lane Post-Qualifying, 00:00 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Pre-race, 21:30 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Race, 22:55 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Monday, August 29

Post-race, 00:00 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Race highlights, 23:30
Network 10 (10 Bold)

