Cameron to race TCR for Australia at FIA Motorsport Games

Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series driver Aaron Cameron will represent Australia at the FIA Motorsport Games in France this October.

The 22-year-old will be aiming to secure the gold medal behind the wheel of a Peugeot 308 TCR when the Games are held at the Paul Ricard Circuit from October 28-30.

Cameron will join highly-rated drivers from across the world at the event, with the competition to host various disciplines of motorsport, including touring car racing, GT racing, rally, karting, drifting, and eSports.

It will be his third international event in a TCR car, having previously competed in the Dubai and Barcelona 24-Hour endurance races in 2019.

The Victorian is looking forward to donning the green and gold at the Games.

“It is going to be amazing to represent Australia at the FIA Motorsport Games in France,” Cameron said.

“Not very often in motorsport you get to fight for medals and I’m hoping to bring home the gold for Australia.

“I’m going to be racing a Peugeot 308 TCR over there against lots of world-renowned racers, so it should be good and really tough competition, and hopefully we can represent Australia in the best way possible.”

While Cameron has yet to race at the French venue, he anticipates it won’t take him long to get used to conditions.

“I’ve never been to the Paul Ricard circuit before, but from the research I’ve done, the Peugeot should be well suited there,” he said.

“I’ll be doing some sim work prior so we can hit the ground running from the opening session.”

The Games will be the second time Cameron has represented Australia in motorsport, having taking part in an international karting competition in 2015.

“I feel like we just missed out on some good results there, so hopefully this is a bit of redemption and we can bring home a medal for Australia,” he remarked.

Cameron has contested every TCR Australia race since the series was established, finishing third in 2019 and second in 2021.

He currently sits eighth in this year’s standings on 415 points.

The next round of the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series takes place at the Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships’ Sandown event on September 16-18.