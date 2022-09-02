Russell fastest in FP1 as Verstappen strikes trouble

George Russell has topped the opening practice session at the Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix as Max Verstappen struck trouble.

Russell logged a 1:12.455s to top proceedings by 0.2s over team-mate Lewis Hamilton in a Mercedes one-two.

A transmission issue for Verstappen in the opening minutes left the Dutchman with just seven laps to his name, ending the session just 19th fastest.

Verstappen was among the first out on track in what was a busy start.

Hard tyres were the most popular choice with only Fernando Alonso opting for a set of mediums to start with.

Lando Norris was fast early, recording a 1:15.646s to top proceedings, though that was quickly usurped by the local favourite.

Daniel Ricciardo then moved fastest with a 1:15.263s on his sixth lap in the other McLaren.

At Aston Martin, Sebastian Vettel had an aero rake fitted to his car as the team assessed changes to the mirrors for next year.

The squad had what appeared to be 3D printer farings on the German’s car, encasing the enlarged.

Mercedes trialled the larger mirrors last weekend in Belgium with Lewis Hamilton.

After 10 minutes, Verstappen reported a gearbox issue after he stopped on track.

He was fastest at the time with a best lap of 1:14.714s with seven laps under his belt.

The stationary Red Bull on the run out of Turn 3 drew the double yellow flags before the Virtual Safety Car was thrown.

Then promptly became a red flag with 12 minutes run as the Red Bull was unable to get going once more.

The session resumed after a nine-minute stoppage, Verstappen having made his way back to the pits on foot.

Alonso went fastest with a 1:13.635s after he swapped into the soft compound tyres.

Albon was also on the red-walled rubber as he rose to second best, though just over a second slower than the session’s best.

Norris then went fastest with a 1:12.929s soon after, with Ricciardo almost matching that time with a 1:13.077s as both McLaren’s also ran soft tyres.

Focus had clearly shifted to single-lap pace for most, with Carlos Sainz topping proceedings with a 1:12.845s.

Perez had a near miss after he ran wide at Bocht 9 midway through proceedings as he bounced over the grass having run wide, narrowly avoiding the barrier as he rejoined.

Having gone third best after switching to soft tyres, Russell improved to top the timesheets with a 1:12.455s.

With 10 minutes remaining, Lewis Hamilton dropped in second best, 0.2s away from his team-mate’s best.

After baulking a number of drivers on track, Hamilton reported trouble hearing his engineer over the radio.

There was also a moment between Vettel and Norris in the final minute of the session as the Aston Martin looked to have closed the door at Kumhobocht.

It was a moment noted by the stewards shortly before the chequered flag fell to end the session.

Russell ended the opening hour fastest from Hamilton with Sainz third best.

The order then ran Norris, Ricciardo, Charles Leclerc, per, Alonso, Esteban Ocon, and Albon.

Free Practice 2 is set to follow at midnight AEST.

Results to follow