Results: Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix, Free Practice 1
Full results from Free Practice 1 at the Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Time
|Diff
|1
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|28
|1:12.455
|
|2
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|27
|1:12.695
|+0.240s
|3
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Scuderia Ferrari
|29
|1:12.845
|+0.390s
|4
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren F1 Team
|31
|1:12.929
|+0.474s
|5
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren F1 Team
|30
|1:13.077
|+0.622s
|6
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Scuderia Ferrari
|29
|1:13.127
|+0.672s
|7
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing
|29
|1:13.416
|+0.961s
|8
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine F1 Team
|30
|1:13.633
|+1.178s
|9
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine F1 Team
|32
|1:13.963
|+1.508s
|10
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams Racing
|28
|1:14.063
|+1.608s
|11
|47
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas F1 Team
|28
|1:14.163
|+1.708s
|12
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|29
|1:14.257
|+1.802s
|13
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas F1 Team
|30
|1:14.405
|+1.950s
|14
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|27
|1:14.474
|+2.019s
|15
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|27
|1:14.500
|+2.045s
|16
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|17
|1:14.534
|+2.079s
|17
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|30
|1:14.630
|+2.175s
|18
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|21
|1:14.695
|+2.240s
|19
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|7
|1:14.714
|+2.259s
|20
|6
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams Racing
|32
|1:15.122
|+2.667s
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]