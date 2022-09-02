Number change for Waters at Pukekohe

Cameron Waters will run with a new race number on his Tickford Racing Mustang at the upcoming Pukekohe Repco Supercars Championship event.

Waters typically fields the #6, but will switch to the #50 at next weekend’s New Zealand round.

That is to recognise a milestone of sponsor Enzed, which has supported the Mildura driver for over a decade.

The company was founded in Auckland in 1972 and this year celebrates its 50th anniversary, hence the #50 on Waters’ Mustang for the event.

It supported Waters through his title-winning years in Formula Ford (2011), the Dunlop Super2 Series (2015), and his Modified Production national speedway title (2018).

That has carried over to his time in Supercars, with the 28-year-old currently second in the driver’s championship.

“Enzed has been a huge supporter of my career, so it’s cool to give them a nod as a tribute to their 50th anniversary,” said Waters.

“I’ve had a great relationship with Enzed for a really long time, they’ve been onboard with me virtually every step of my career and we’ve shared a lot of great highlights together.

“We’re running the #50 on my car in recognition of Enzed’s 50th anniversary, and to do it in Enzed’s hometown of Auckland is a nice little gesture.

“It’s going to be a huge weekend, especially with this being the last Supercars event at Pukekohe, so we’re definitely aiming to get up on the top step of the podium and add another memory to the bank.”

The ITM Auckland SuperSprint takes place from September 9-11, which will be the last Supercars event at Pukekohe Park Raceway.