Marquez brothers split from manager

MotoGP champion Marc Marquez, along with brother Alex, has split from his long-time personal manager Emilio Alzamora.

Going forward, the duo will be managed by Jaime Martinez, who had been head of motorsport marketing at Red Bull in Madrid.

Alzamora, himself a grand prix champion, in the 125cc class in 1999, has looked after Marc Marquez since he was 12 years old.

“We are very happy to announce that Jaime will join our team starting from the Misano GP,” read a statement from the Marquez brothers.

“After his experience at Red Bull he knows perfectly the world of motorsport and sport in general and offers a new strategic vision that we believe will bring us a lot.

“Our goal on the track will continue to be to get the best results, we are sure that we will form a great team.”

Red Bull is a sponsor of the Repsol Honda Team for which Marc rides, and a personal sponsor of both brothers.

An earlier statement regarding the split from Alzamora read, “The Marquez brothers thank Emilio for the work he has done over the years and his dedication throughout this time where we have achieved great triumphs.

“After discussing it among the three of us, we have decided that the time has come to take different paths and start a new stage.”

Marc is, of course, a champion of the premier class six times over and eight times in grand prix competition in total, while Alex can boast titles in Moto2 and Moto3.

Alzamora said, “an important stage of my life is coming to an end with the Marquez brothers and, first of all, I want to thank the trust that their parents, Roser and Julia, placed in me.

“During this long relationship we have worked side by side with Marc and Alex to achieve great and unforgettable successes.”

Marc Marquez, who is nearing a comeback after more surgery on his right arm in June, is approaching the halfway point of his current, four-year deal with Honda.

Alex Marquez will leave the LCR Honda team at season’s end to ride for Ducati satellite outfit Gresini Racing next year.

The San Marino Grand Prix weekend kicks off with opening practice this evening (AEST) at Misano.