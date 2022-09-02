In Full: Contract Recognition Board decision

Oscar Piastri has been cleared to drive for McLaren for the 2023 and 2024 seasons following a dispute over his services in Formula 1.

Below is the decision of the Contract Recognition Board in full:

The FIA’s Driver Contract Recognition Board (CRB) was set up to deal with the registration of contracts for drivers in the FIA Formula One World Championship, and any issues related to the priority of contracts between drivers and Formula 1 teams over the same time period.

The CRB consists of four persons, each having a different nationality, and four alternate members, all of whom being qualified lawyers of international standing and experience and with suitable experience in contract law.

The Board is appointed by the current President of the International Court of Arbitration of the International Chamber of Commerce.

Here follows the decision of the Contract Recognition Board in relation to a dispute between the BWT Alpine F1 Team and the McLaren F1 Team regarding the driver Oscar Piastri:

A Tribunal appointed by the Contract Recognition Board held a meeting on 29 August 2022 when counsel for Alpine Racing Limited, McLaren Racing Limited and Mr Oscar Piastri were heard. The Tribunal has issued a Unanimous Decision that the only Contract to be recognised by the Board is the Contract between McLaren Racing Limited and Mr Piastri dated 4 July 2022. Mr Piastri is entitled to drive for McLaren Racing Limited for the 2023 and 2024 seasons. The members of the Tribunal comprised Ian Hunter QC presiding, Prof. Klaus Peter Berger, Matthieu de Boisseson and Stefano Azzali.