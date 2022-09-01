W Series champ Chadwick gets Indy Lights test

Two-time W Series champion Jamie Chadwick will test an Indy Lights car later this month.

The series has announced via its official website that the 24-year-old Briton will test with Andretti Autosport at Sebring on September 21 (local time).

Chadwick has won both seasons of the W Series which have been completed thus far, in 2019 and 2021, and five of the six races in the year to date.

She also remains part of the Williams Racing Driver Academy, which sees her undertake simulator work with the Grove-based squad.

Other career highlights include being the first female to win a British Formula 3 Championship race (2018) and the MRF Challenge title (2018/19), as well as a class title in the 2015 British GT Championship.

Andretti drivers currently hold second, third, fourth, and sixth in the Indy Lights standings with three races across two events remaining in 2022.

Best among that quartet is Matt Brabham, who trails HMD Motorsports w/ Dale Coyne Racing’s Linus Lundqvist by 108 points on the way to Portland this weekend.