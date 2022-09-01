Roland Dane reveals MotoGP ambition

Triple Eight Race Engineering founder Roland Dane has said that he would have liked to have competed in MotoGP.

The revelation is contained in an outtake from the first episode of the latest season of The Inside Line, the fly-on-the-wall series which this time covers Triple Eight’s 2021 Supercars season.

Dane, who was an entrant in the British Touring Car Championship before Triple Eight branched out to Supercars with the buyout of Briggs Motor Sport in mid-2003, states that MotoGP was an unfulfilled ambition.

“I think the only thing that’s ever been on my radar, apart from being in Australia and doing Supercars, is I would have liked to have got involved somewhere in MotoGP,” he said in an ‘Outside Line’ clip published on Supercars’ social media channels.

“I like the business model, I like the on-track side of it as well, but the planets haven’t aligned at the right time and all the rest of it; there’s only so much you can fit in to your working life.

“So, I don’t regret anything, but I don’t see anything else that I wanted to get involved in that would hold a candle next to Australian Supercars.”

Triple Eight does have a MotoGP connection of sorts, however, having fielded two-time premier class champion Casey Stoner in the Dunlop Super2 Series in 2013, his first year out of motorcycle racing.

While largely retired now himself, Dane is back in the Mount Panorama paddock this October as Team Manager for the Supercheap Auto-backed wildcard entry which the Banyo squad is fielding in the Great Race.

That will make for three cars out of Triple Eight in the Repco Bathurst 1000, including its full-time Red Bull Ampol Racing ZB Commodore entries, plus two VF Commodores in the Super2 Series.

The organisation also competes in Fanatec GT World Challenge Powered by AWS in both Australia and Asia, and is nowadays the ‘central support centre’ for Mercedes-AMG Customer Racing Teams in the Pacific region.