Masi appointed Chair of Supercars Commission

Former Formula 1 Race Director Michael Masi has been appointed Chair of the Supercars Commission effective immediately.

The Australian takes over from Neil Crompton, who concluded his role as interim Supercars Commission Chair on June 30.

Masi returned to his homeland after departing the FIA in July in the wake of the controversial title-deciding Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the end of last year’s F1 season.

Prior to his time with the FIA and Formula 1, Masi rose through the ranks of Motorsport Australia and worked as Deputy Race Director alongside Tim Schenken for the Supercars Championship.

Supercars CEO Shane Howard, who filled in as interim Chair until a replacement for Crompton was secured, sang high praise for Masi.

“I am delighted the Commission has appointed Michael to this important position for the sport,” he said.

“The role of Commission Chair needs to be an independent, strong and robust leader. They need to effectively manage the Commission and its process, broker compromise where required and be a good communicator.

“Michael has worked closely and industriously with Supercars team owners, principals and stakeholders for many years and returns to Australia with vast experience and leadership which will be invaluable in guiding our sport into the future.

“I have met very few people with such an extensive understanding of the industry combined with an amazing passion. Michael will be a great successor to Neil who did such an outstanding job.

“We welcome Michael back to the pinnacle of racing here in Australia and look forward to working closely with him in his role as Chair of the Commission.”

Masi added: “I view this role as continuing the amazing work already done by Neil and the Commission to lead Supercars into a brand new era with the introduction of the Gen3 Chevrolet Camaro and Ford Mustang.

“I’m very proud to have been appointed to this role and look forward to working with the key stakeholders in the sport to ensure the future is an exciting one for our teams, partners, sponsors and most importantly the fans.”

Masi had been linked with the role for some time, though told Speedcafe.com that it was nothing more than a rumour.

Despite that, speculation about his imminent return to motorsport remained, culminating in today’s confirmation.