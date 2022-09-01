Marquez rides motorbike for first time since latest operation

Marc Marquez has ridden a motorcycle for the first time since the MotoGP champion’s June operation on his arm.

The Repsol Honda rider took to MotorLand Aragon on a CBR600RR, the Japanese marque’s Supersport bike, in the last 24 hours.

The outing took place around a week after one of his regular check-ups, the result of which that he was cleared to “intensify” his training, including riding a motorcycle again.

Notably, the Honda CBR600RR is the same model of motorcycle which Marquez saddled up on before comebacks from his last two periods out of competition due to concussion/diplopia (double vision).

The Spaniard wrote on social media, “Today I can’t stop smiling.

“After a huge effort I’m back on the bike again.

“Thanks to all of you who are always pushing me! Let’s keep it up!!”

Honda has also publicised the Aragon ride via its social media channels, although it is yet to provide any further advice regarding whether or not Marquez will ride at all in next week’s official Misano MotoGP test.

Team Manager Alberto Puig had held out hope that #93 might complete at least a handful of laps while speaking on Spanish television at the Austrian Grand Prix almost a fortnight ago.

The Repsol Honda Team’s Misano preview then suggested that such hope had diminished, given it contained little reference to Marquez whereas Pol Espargaro and Stefan Bradl commented about the test.

However, with the six-time premier class champion having now ridden a motorcycle again, the door is open to cutting laps at the San Marino Grand Prix venue this Tuesday and/or Wednesday if his doctors give the green light.

If not, the absence would have a knock-on effect all the way into the 2023 MotoGP season, given Honda will be using the Misano test to develop the bike which it will run in post-season this November.

Indeed, Puig said on DAZN that Marquez’s participation was “very important” and admitted they would be “a bit blind” if he cannot ride.

Between his badly broken arm, including June’s surgery, as well as concussion/double vision, Marquez has missed 22 rounds and 24 races since the start of the 2020 season.

The 2022 campaign resumes tomorrow evening (AEST) with practice for the San Marino round.