> Multimedia > Gallery

GALLERY: Second Supercheap Auto wildcard test at QR

By Speedcafe.com

Thursday 1st September, 2022 - 5:06pm

View images from the second Supercheap Auto Great Race wildcard test day at Queensland Raceway on Wednesday, which also saw the Gen3 Ford Mustang and new LS3-powered MARC GT on track.

Pictures: Richard Gresham

SCA Z90_3950
P Z90_4460
SCA Z90_3749
SCA Z90_3682
P Z90_4417
P Z90_4571
P Z90_4587
P Z90_4828
P Z90_4745
P Z90_4868
SCA Z90_3668
G3 Z90_3692
G3 Z90_3808
G3 DZ7_5061
G3 DZ7_5064
G3 Z90_3863
G3 Z90_5084
MC Z90_3651
MC Z90_4039
MC Z90_4083

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]