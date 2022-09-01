Anderson wildcard ruled out for Bathurst 1000

The Anderson Motorsport wildcard has been ruled out of this year’s Repco Bathurst 1000, it has been confirmed by Supercars.

Michael Anderson signalled intentions of ticking off a lifelong dream to tackle the Mount Panorama enduro this October in a Dick Johnson Racing-built Mustang.

The entry was granted conditional approval by Supercars hinging on various factors, including the promise of a high-profile co-driver.

However, those plans hit a significant hurdle in July when the Bathurst local failed to secure Superlicence dispensation, which is required to race at Supercars Championship level.

It led to a war of words between Super3 Series team owner Anderson and Motorsport Australia over the matter.

While the programme has been up in the air since, it has now been confirmed Anderson Motorsport will not take part in the Great Race.

“Supercars can confirm that this year’s Repco Bathurst 1000 official entry list will contain 28 Supercars,” said a category spokesperson.

“Twenty five of which will be championship entries and three approved wildcards; Matt Chahda Motorsport, Triple Eight Race Engineering and Erebus Motorsport.”

Matt Chahda and Jaylyn Robotham will share a Walkinshaw Andretti United-supplied ZB Commodore for the MCM entry.

The Triple Eight wildcard is the Supercheap Auto-backed ZB Commodore of Craig Lowndes and Declan Fraser, which yesterday tested at Queensland Raceway.

Lastly, Greg Murphy and Richie Stanaway will drive the Boost Mobile Racing powered by Erebus wildcard, having had its livery unveiled last month.

This year’s Bathurst 1000 takes place from October 6-9.