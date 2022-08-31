Triple Eight doco set to air tonight

Broadcast details have been confirmed for the latest instalment of Supercars’ Inside Line documentary series featuring Triple Eight Race Engineering.

The first part of the seven-episode series airs tonight (Wednesday, August 31) at 19:30 AEST on Fox Sports channel 506.

A new episode will then screen every Wednesday in the same time slot until the week of the Repco Bathurst 1000, which will see the final two episodes aired back-to-back.

Having been in production for 18 months, the season follows the team through last year’s Supercars Championship.

It covers the retirement of Roland Dane, the extent of the injury Shane van Gisbergen carried at the 2021 Sandown SuperSprint, and Jamie Whincup’s transition from driver to team principal.

The series will also touch on the 2019 Bathurst 1000 where van Gisbergen finished second to Scott McLaughlin and the arrival of Gen3.

It features input from McLaughlin, Greg Murphy, Tim Edwards, Ludo Lacroix, Ryan Story, Ryan Walkinshaw, Garth Tander, James Courtney, and more.

Supercars Media and AirTime Media have worked together to produce the behind-the-scenes series.

“We are excited to be releasing the third season of Inside Line featuring Triple Eight Race Engineering,” said David Tunnicliffe, Head of Supercars’ Broadcast.

”This is our most in-depth season yet, giving fans an unfiltered insight into some of the defining moments in Supercars history.

“The seven, one-hour episodes will feature one of the best teams in Australian motorsport, like we have never seen them before.

“This has been a huge body of work, with over 50 terabytes of media captured throughout the 2021 season and it has been a big undertaking by AirTime Media on behalf of Supercars, to bring this project together.”

Jessica Dane added: “The series is very different to previous versions of Inside Line – it’s really a deep dive into the history of Triple Eight, going right back to the 1990s in the UK, plus the last two decades of Australian motor racing.

“Even I was surprised at some of the interviews, the crew at Airtime really did their research.

“There are definitely some controversial moments, I was watching through my fingers at times! It captures the highs and lows of the 2021 season without following it chronologically, which I think works really well because the overarching storylines are so strong.

“Coming into the process, we said that if we’re going to do this, we’re going to do this properly – no filters, no restrictions.

“Filming it was tricky at times. Between Covid-19, countless highly sensitive conversations and Shane refusing to be filmed most days, it was a challenge to piece together, but I’m stoked with how it turned out and can’t wait for viewers to get this whole new insight to Triple Eight.”