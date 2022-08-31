Supercars confirms format for Adelaide 500

Supercars has confirmed the format for the return of the Valo Adelaide 500 in December.

Racing is the traditional pair of 250km affairs which was restored in 2017 while, as had become customary, the Repco Supercars Championship field will be on-track for all four days of the event, the category has announced via its official website.

Furthermore, the grid for both races at the season finale will be finalised by Top 10 Shootouts earlier each the day.

Thursday will feature a 30-minute practice session, with Friday activity comprised of another half-hour of practice and a qualifying session.

On Saturday, drivers get more practice before the shootout, then the 78-lap opening race of the event.

The final day of the season will feature a qualifying session, plus the other shootout and race.

Action will take place exclusively on the hard compound of tyre, such are the loads through parts of the Adelaide Parklands Circuit, including the infamous Turn 8 sweeper.

Drivers will be allowed two pre-marked sets and allocated eight event-marked (new) sets of rubber.

A not unusual fuel drop of 140 litres is mandated for each race.

More than half of the race track is being resurfaced before this year’s event, with just Bartels Road, Dequetteville Terrace (sometimes referred to as ‘Adelaide Straight’ and ‘Brabham Straight’, respectively), and hence Turn 8 untouched.

It will be the first in a new five-year contract which guarantees that the Adelaide 500, the former season-opener, will be the finale until at least 2026.

The 2022 Supercars Championship continues next week with the ITM Auckland SuperSprint, with the return to the South Australian capital taking place on December 1-4.

Adelaide 500: Supercars Championship sessions