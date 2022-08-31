Rare opportunity for automotive mechanic

Fitzgerald Racing Services is seeking a new Automotive Mechanic to join the Melbourne-based operation.

Established by Peter Fitzgerald, a prominent figure in Australian circuit racing for over 40 years, Fitzgerald Auto Services is a logbook-accredited service centre with over 20 years experience in the automotive industry.

In 2009, the organisation added Evolve Technik, a specialist eco and performance tuning division, to the group.

One of the most recognised names in Porsche racing nationally, Fitzgerald Racing Services has had significant involvement with categories such as Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia, Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge Australia, as well as production car racing, developing programs and support packages to assist drivers at all levels.

The performance workshop is currently supporting an array of cars in motorsport, including a Porsche 911 GT3 Cup (Type 992) for David Russell in Carrera Cup, while a Porsche 911 GT3 R that recently ran in the 2022 24 Hours of Spa also forms part of the fleet.

Fitzgerald Racing Services has grand plans over the next 12 months, with the motorsport team to expand, while the business is about to re-locate to a much larger and more modern premises.

Resultantly, the operation is keen on finding a fully-qualified, specialised mechanic to join the team on a full-time basis, to cater for the current and future increase in business.

Candidates must have a can-do attitude, be a self-starter, have an energetic approach with good experience in Euro service and maintenance, the ability to go and find the answer if it is not in front of them, and be someone that’s keen to grow with the business.

The successful applicant will also be required to work the occasional track day on the weekend, offering a rare insight into the motorsport arena.

The role provides a dream opportunity to work on high-end vehicles such as Audi, BMW, Ferrari, McLaren, Mercedes, Porsche, and Volkswagen, with candidates ideally possessing experience working on these models of cars.

Fitzgerald Racing Services part-owner Christian Fitzgerald said the role will provide wide-ranging opportunities.

“It is quite a varied role, it’s not a locked-in service role as such, the general services day in day out that’d be one thing, but it’ll be variety of bouncing between doing services and fitting performance parts to prepping race cars to assisting track events,” Fitzgerald said.

“The pedigree of vehicles that we work on is quite high, particularly through our Evolve Technik business, we tend to work with a lot of high-end supercars.”

Fitzgerald said it is an exciting time to join the organisation.

“We’re going through a huge growth period right now, we’ve had a big year, there’s a lot of investment going into the business, building it and taking it to the next level,” he added.

“The roles are expanding in terms of what opportunity is available down the line.

“So rather than just being joining a workshop and being a mechanic there will be there’ll be opportunity in the near future to work your way up a pyramid of different roles.”

CLICK HERE to apply on JobStop.com.