Paddon to contest Coffs Coast Rally

New Zealand rally ace Hayden Paddon is set to take part in the Coffs Coast Rally.

Paddon will be joined by regular co-driver John Kennard for the November event, which doubles as the finale of the FIA Asia Pacific Rally Championship (APRC) and the RSEA Safety Motorsport Australia Rally Championship (ARC).

The 2016 Rally Argentina winner has had a busy programme this year, highlighted by his return to the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC).

While the New Zealander was only able to complete the first morning of competition at Rally Estonia, before testing positive for COVID-19, a consistent performance netted a podium in WRC2 at Rally Finland, following a post-rally penalty for for Finnish pairing Teemu Suninen and Mikko Markkula.

The five-time New Zealand Rally Championship winner coupled his WRC return, with outings in the FIA European Rally Championship and the New Zealand Rally Championship, where he is the points leader after claiming three victories

Ahead of his Coffs Coast Rally appearance, Paddon will take part in Rali Ceredigion, Wales, as well as Rally New Zealand where he will take on Shane van Gisbergen and Harry Bates in WRC2.

Paddon is familiar with the Mid North Coast of New South Wales, having contested seven Rally Australia events in the area between 2011 and 2018, finishing inside the top 10 on six occasions, stepping onto the podium in both 2017 and 2018.

“I’ve always enjoyed the Coffs Coast roads, it’s always been one of my favourite rounds of the WRC,” Paddon remarked.

“From a competitor’s point of view, it has quite a nice and relaxed vibe for a rally, the local community get behind the rally and support us, so it was always one that we enjoyed.

“Obviously there will be some slight differences but we’ve got a pretty good idea on what to expect and we know the weather plays a big part.

“If it’s dry, they’re quite nice conditions but it’s raining, like it did on the previous two Sundays we were there, it turns it into an absolute mud bath.

“With this year being in late November instead of September like when we used to do it, I’m expecting it to be a warm rally, which means there will put a lot more pressure and stress on the cars, components, cooling system and tyre wear.

“It does change the dynamics of the rally a little bit but, nothing we can’t handle.

“It does mean that we must consider it with our planning.

“All in all, the whole team is looking forward to it and we’re enjoying being able to do some international rallies again.

“It’s nice to spread our wings a little bit again and experience some different rallies.”

The Coffs Coast Rally takes place on November 25-27.