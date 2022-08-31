KTM: Oliveira gave credibility to our MotoGP talent system

KTM has given its thanks to outgoing MotoGP rider Miguel Oliveira, in part for vindicating its talent development programme.

Oliveira is on the way to RNF Racing to ride an Aprilia in 2023, in a deal which has now been confirmed after a contract was apparently signed in just the last fortnight.

November’s Valencia Grand Prix will therefore be the Portuguese rider’s last with KTM after a total of seven years, including the last six continuously.

In that time, he has ridden for the Austrian marque in all three tiers of grand prix motorcycle racing, plus in the Red Bull Rookies Cup for which it supplies bikes, delivering four of its six wins so far in the premier class.

In fact, with KTM having only debuted in MotoGP at the end of 2016, the now 27-year-old is the first rider it promoted from its Moto2 team to the top flight, to Tech3 in 2019.

The Austrian marque has arguably the best ladder system in the paddock, and its Motorsports Director Pit Beirer paid tribute to Oliveira for helping to pave the way.

“A big thanks to Miguel for everything he’s brought to our MotoGP programme and for all the strong values that he represents,” said Beirer.

“He came through our KTM system but he also helped make each step valid and competitive by being on the podium 36 times and taking 16 wins for us, four of those in MotoGP.

“The victory in Austria in 2020 was simply amazing and only bettered by the dominance and emotion in Portugal later in the season.

“He really showed young riders the ‘orange way’ through the MotoGP pyramid.

“He’s a total pro, a family man and he’ll be missed in our section of the paddock for sure.

“We wish him all the best for his future in the MotoGP class.”

Oliveira was a runner-up for Red Bull KTM Ajo in the 2015 Moto3 championship, then again for the same team in Moto2 in 2018.

After finishing 17th in his rookie MotoGP season, he gave Tech3 its first ever victory in the premier class in the 2020 Styrian Grand Prix when he prevailed in a last-corner, three-way thriller.

More wins would follow in 2020 in Portugal, last year in Catalunya, and this year in Indonesia.

Oliveira had been offered the chance to stay with the group by way of a switch to Tech3 for the start of its GasGas Factory Racing era after Jack Miller was signed to replace him at Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.

Miller spent the 2014 season in Moto3 with KTM Ajo before making the jump directly to MotoGP on a Honda contract and eventually reaching Ducati’s factory team.

His team-mate next year will be Brad Binder, who largely followed Oliveira’s path in so much that he also raced for KTM Ajo in Moto2 and Moto3.

The 2022 season continues with the San Marino Grand Prix, this weekend at Misano.