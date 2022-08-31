Inaugural Longford Grand Prix Expo launched

The inaugural Longford Grand Prix Expo slots into a jam-packed block on next year’s motorsport calendar.

Set to take place over March 11-12 2023, the expo will feature a prominent motor vehicle display, to help celebrate the historical legacy of racing at Longford, Tasmania.

The annual race meeting held over the Labour Day bank holiday weekend at the start of March, was the biggest event of its kind on the island, attracting crowds numbering over 40,000, with the expo’s date next year to mark this.

First used in 1953, the Longford track had a lifespan of 15 years, with the 7.2km circuit hosting the Australian Grand Prix in 1959 and 1965, the 1962 Australian Touring Car Championship race, as well as a Tasman Series fixture each year from 1964 to 1968.

Some of the greatest drivers of the era took to the circuit including Sir Jack Brabham, Graham Hill, Jackie Stewart, Jim Clark, Bruce McLaren, Leo Geoghegan, Bob Jane, and Allan Moffat.

While a new expo, a similar event has been held previously, with the Longford Revival Festival, which was first held in 2011, celebrating races that took place from 1953 to 1968 in the town.

The new event is scheduled to take place over the same weekend tentatively set out for next year’s season-opening Supercars round at Newcastle.

It also precedes the Adelaide Motorsport Festival, set for March 25-26, as well as the 2023 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix to run from March 30-April 2.

DX Industries Australia and Andrew Collingridge are leading the production of the inaugural Longford Grand Prix Expo.

Chief Executive Officer of DX Industries, Jeremy Dickson said the event will celebrate area’s motoring history.

“I am very proud to develop the Longford Grand Prix Expo within Northern Tasmania, building on the legacy of motoring associated with this town,” Dickson said.

“The event will feature a fully immersive adventure into motor vehicles and mobility.

“Coupled with a range of educational, family-friendly and first-class hospitality activities, the vision is to create an internationally recognised event that will become a marquee visitor experience on the Tasmanian events calendar.”

The expo is being supported by Events Tasmania, as well as the Northern Midlands Council.