Selfies for Supercheap Auto Bathurst wildcard livery

Supercheap Auto is inviting race fans to submit selfies for the livery for Triple Eight wildcard entry which Craig Lowndes and Declan Fraser will drive in this year’s Great Race.

The seven-time Bathurst 1000 winner and the current Dunlop Super2 Series leader will pair up in an extra Triple Eight Race Engineering Supercar at Mount Panorama this October, with major backing from Supercheap Auto.

Now, fans are being encouraged to be part of the campaign by sending through a selfie to feature on the #888 ZB Commodore.

Entries are open until 17:00 AEST this Sunday, September 4, or once 5000 selfies have been submitted, via bathurstsupercar.supercheapauto.com.

The promotion is open to all member of Supercheap Auto Club Plus, which is free to join via supercheapauto.com.au/account/register.

Supercheap Auto Sponsorship Manager Justin Murray said, “This is a super exciting opportunity for the fans to be part of the Supercheap Auto Wildcard Supercar driven by Craig Lowndes and Declan Fraser at the Bathurst 1000.

“Supercheap Auto has a long and proud history at Mount Panorama and the support for the Lowndesy and Decca Wildcard has been immense.

“We can’t wait for the big dance in October.”

This year’s Repco Bathurst 1000 will be the second in which Triple Eight has fielded a wildcard entry with support from Supercheap Auto, after Broc Feeney and veteran Russell Ingall paired up last year.

Lowndes and Fraser are set to test at Queensland Raceway tomorrow, while Supercars’ Mount Panorama enduro takes place on October 6-9.