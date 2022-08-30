RNF announces Oliveira, Fernandez for 2023 MotoGP season

RNF Racing has announced that it will field Miguel Oliveira and Raul Fernandez on the Aprilias it will race in the 2023 MotoGP season.

The former Sepang Racing Team has continued as the Yamaha satellite operation this year, but revealed in May that it will switch to the ascendant Noale marque at the conclusion of the season.

Now, it has confirmed an all-changed rider line-up next season of four-time MotoGP race winner Oliveira and current KTM stablemate Fernandez, who will be on one-year deals.

They replace veteran Andrea Dovizioso, who retires after this weekend’s San Marino Grand Prix, and Darryn Binder, who is likely to drop back to Moto2 after being promoted directly from Moto3 to the premier class this year.

Fernandez had informed KTM earlier this season that he would not be staying on beyond the end of this, his rookie season, but Oliveira’s future was still in the balance until recent days.

The Portuguese rider had been put out by the prospect of a demotion from the factory team to Tech3, where Fernandez is currently domiciled, but was made a new contract offer once it was announced that the satellite squad will be rebranded as the factory team of sister marque GasGas.

In the end, he has opted for RNF and an Aprilia.

Team Principal Razlan Razali said, “We are extremely excited to welcome Miguel Oliveira and Raul Fernandez to the WithU RNF MotoGP Team from 2023.

“It has not been a simple process, but together with Aprilia we were very clear on the riders that we wanted.

“They are both young riders with a good combination of experience, coming from Miguel, and Raul who I’m personally a fan of since he shocked the Moto2 category last year to become vice champion.

“To finally secure him, is fantastic. Both Aprilia and we believe in the talent of both riders, so we can’t wait for them to ride for us next season.”

Aprilia Racing CEO Massimo Rivola added, “Our satellite project with Team RNF is taking shape in the way we conceived it from the very beginning.

“We have succeeded in securing two extraordinary talents, two riders whom I greatly respect both from a human point of view and for their technical skills.

“Miguel has shown his talent in all categories; although he is still very young, he has already accumulated a lot of experience, winning four races in MotoGP, sometimes with dominant performances.

“At his side will be Raul, a rider I make no secret of having sought out several times.

“I think he is one of the most crystal clear promises of recent years, what he did in Moto2 on his debut speaks volumes about his speed.

“We’ll have to be good at offering them both a technical package that will allow them to perform at their full potential.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank KTM who, showing their great sportsmanship, have allowed Miguel and Raul to ride on our bikes immediately after the end of the 2022 Championship,” he concluded in reference to post-season testing.

Oliveira’s decision means it is likely that Moto2 championship contender Augusto Fernandez, who is no relation to Raul, will move up from Red Bull KTM Ajo to ride for GasGas Factory Racing in MotoGP next year.

KTM CEO Stefan Pierer has already confirmed that 2021 Moto2 champion Remy Gardner will not be riding one of its RC16s next year.

RNF’s announcement comes hot on the heels of that of Honda Racing Corporation regarding its two-year deal with Suzuki world champion Joan Mir, and leaves just four rides unconfirmed for 2023.

Aleix Espargaro and Maverick Viñales will continue to ride for the factory Aprilia Racing team, having had their deals renewed months ago.

The 2022 season continues this weekend at Misano with the San Marino Grand Prix.