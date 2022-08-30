Palou tops Laguna Seca IndyCar test, Ericsson crashes

Alex Palou
Alex Palou has set the pace in a private IndyCar test at Laguna Seca in which Chip Ganassi Racing team-mate Marcus Ericsson crashed.
Ericsson had a lose at the Turn 6 left-hander, causing left-rear suspension and wing damage to the #8 Honda which sidelined the Swede for a chunk of the day.
A total of 13 cars across six teams took to the Californian venue which hosts the season finale in a week-and-a-half from now, with Palou going quickest at a time of 1:11.440s.
McLaren SP’s Felix Rosenqvist, who was fastest for much of the day, ended up second on a 1:11.677s, from team-mate Pato O’Ward on a 1:11.710s in his Chevrolet-powered car.
Graham Rahal (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing) claimed fourth on a 1:11.801s, while Ericsson got back out after his prang and set a 1:11.824s on his third-last of 69 laps to round out the top five.
Palou, Ericsson, and team-mate Scott Dixon are all in the hunt for the 2022 IndyCar Series title with just two races to go, and the latter finished seventh-fastest on a 1:11.967s.
Their key rivals at Team Penske, series leader Will Power and the man who is a close second in Josef Newgarden, tested days earlier at Portland, the scene of this weekend’s penultimate race of the campaign.
Power set the pace then, despite a crash of his own too.
Track action at Portland starts on Saturday morning (AEST), with Practice 2, Qualifying, and the race itself live and ad-free on Stan Sport.
Results: Laguna Seca private test Unofficial
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Engine
|Fastest lap
|1
|Alex Palou
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|1:11.440
|2
|Felix Rosenqvist
|McLaren SP
|Chevrolet
|1:11.677
|3
|Pato O’Ward
|McLaren SP
|Chevrolet
|1:11.710
|4
|Graham Rahal
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|1:11.801
|5
|Marcus Ericsson
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|1:11.824
|6
|David Malukas
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|1:11.893
|7
|Scott Dixon
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|1:11.967
|8
|Devin DeFrancesco
|Andretti Autosport
|Honda
|1:11.999
|9
|Callum Ilott
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Chevrolet
|1:12.011
|10
|Jack Harvey
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|1:12.061
|11
|Christian Lundgaard
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|1:12.299
|12
|Takuma Sato
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|1:12.531
|13
|Jimmie Johnson
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|1:13.449
