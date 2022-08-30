MSR IndyCar test for Blomqvist

Meyer Shank Racing has announced a new contract for IMSA driver Tom Blomqvist and a test in one of its IndyCars at season’s end.

The New Zealander/Briton/Swede won this year’s 24 Hours of Daytona with Oliver Jarvis and MSR’s two IndyCar drivers, Helio Castroneves and Simon Pagenaud, in a DPi-spec Acura ARX-05.

He and Jarvis are second in the championship with just Petit Le Mans remaining in what is Blomqvist’s first season in DPi, and now he has been rewarded with a new deal to steer the ARX-06 LMDh in 2023.

Before that season kicks off, the former Formula E driver will get behind the wheel of a DW12.

“I’m really excited to be renewing the partnership with MSR,” said Blomqvist.

“MSR put a lot of trust in me putting me in the car this year and we’ve had a successful campaign.

“We work well together and it’s clear from the results that we’ve had and now we are focused on taking the championship.

“Obviously with the new car it will be a different challenge, but one that we are all super motivated for.

“The IndyCar test is something that I’m really excited for as well,” he added.

“It’s awesome that Mike and the team have respected what I’ve done this year and are giving me the opportunity to drive one of their IndyCars.

“It’s definitely something that I aspire to do in the future and I have to thank the team massively for giving me the chance to do that test.”

Team co-owner Mike Shank said, regarding the IndyCar outing, “I’m also pleased that we are able to give him a chance to test out our IndyCar.

“He’s got an open-wheel background with Formula E and it will be exciting to see what he can do in an IndyCar.”

MSR recently announced the re-signing of Castroneves, who took his fourth Indianapolis 500 win with the squad in 2021, for 2023, making for an unchanged duo of the Brazilian in Car #06 and Pagenaud in Car #60.

The penultimate event of the 2022 IndyCar Series takes place this weekend at Portland, with Practice 2, Qualifying, and the Race live and ad-free on Stan Sport.