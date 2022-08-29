Wakefield Park confirms September closure

Benalla Auto Club (BAC) has confirmed that the embattled Wakefield Park Raceway is closed until further notice, effective September 1.

As first reported by Speedcafe.com, the circuit had been set to go into closedown mode given its restricted programme of race meetings rendered its operations unviable.

Already, a Motorsport Australia state championship meeting in mid-September had been cancelled, as reported last month.

Wakefield Park and owner BAC has been left reeling by July’s New South Wales Land and Environment Court ruling which has placed significantly tighter noise restrictions on the Goulburn circuit.

Going forward, it is restricted to no more than 30 days’ worth of race meetings per year, less than half of what BAC had been seeking as a compromise, and less also than what Goulburn Mulwaree Council had sought.

Even then, the ‘equivalent event’ system which the LEC has imposed means that Wakefield Park would be unable to use the other 335 days of the year for any other purpose anyway.

Circuit management had thus imposed the four day per month limit on itself so as to not trigger the new rules, while it works on a resolution to the issue.

However, even that has proven too onerous to continue operations in the meantime.

BAC General Manager Stephen Whyte has called on the state government to help save Wakefield Park, while Speedcafe.com recently revealed that Goulburn’s council is seeking special economic status for the circuit.

NSW now has just one permanent race track for the foreseeable future, namely the already heavily utilised Sydney Motorsport Park, in the state capital’s west.

See below for full statement from Benalla Auto Club

Wakefield Park Announces Ceasing of Activity

The Benalla Auto Club has taken the difficult decision to cease all activity at Wakefield Park Raceway from 1 September 2022 until further notice.

Circuit management, along with the Benalla Auto Club committee, have come to the unfortunate conclusion that continued operation under the current conditions – in which the circuit cannot operate for more than four days a month – is simply not commercially feasible.

Benalla Auto Club Group General Manager Stephen Whyte said the staff at Wakefield Park and the greater Benalla Auto Club Group have been the primary consideration during the current turbulent period.

“Our biggest priority has been ongoing consultation and discussion with our loyal and hard-working team of staff, who are those most affected by the ceasing of circuit operations,” Mr Whyte said.

“Unfortunately, we cannot operate economically under the current restrictions, which has left us with no alternative but to cease all activity at the track.”

“Further reaching will be the economic loss to Goulburn and the surrounding community”.

Mr Whyte affirmed the BAC’s commitment to reaching a solution to the current plight.

“We remain committed to Wakefield Park and we will continue to work with the Goulburn Mulwaree Council and our stakeholders. We need NSW State Government assistance to find a pathway forward for Wakefield Park,” he concluded.