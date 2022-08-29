> News > Supercars

Schedule released for last ever Pukekohe Supercars event

By Speedcafe.com

Monday 29th August, 2022 - 12:40pm

Pukekohe Park Raceway

Supercars has released the schedule for its last ever event at New Zealand’s Pukekohe.

The ITM Auckland SuperSprint will feature a trio of 41-lap races around Pukekohe Park Raceway, which will close to motorsport in April 2023.

The Repco Supercars Championship field will be on-track once on Friday, September 9, before a second practice session on Saturday morning, knockout qualifying in the early afternoon, and Race 27 of the season later in the day.

Sunday is comprised of the usual pair of 10-minute qualifying sessions and two more races.

Supercars’ final race at the historic circuit will take place on Sunday, September 11, finishing no later than 17:13 local time plus one lap.

Only the hard compound of tyre will be in play at Pukekohe, with seven sets for each entry and no pre-marked rubber due to quarantine regulations.

The post-practice ‘hand-back’ of two sets will still apply.

The Supercars Championship will be supported by Historics, Formula Ford, Toyota 86s, and Central Muscle Cars, the former of which will include Greg Murphy, Steven Richards, Paul Radisich, and John Bowe in the field.

Schedule: Auckland SuperSprint, Pukekohe Park Raceway

AEST Local time/NZST    
Start End Start End Competition/category Session
Friday, September 9
08:35 08:55 10:35 10:55 Historics Practice 1
09:05 09:25 11:05 11:25 Toyota 86 Practice 1
09:35 09:55 11:35 11:55 Central Muscle Cars Practice
10:05 10:25 12:05 12:25 Formula Ford Practice 1
10:35 10:55 12:35 12:55 Toyota 86 Practice 2
11:05 11:25 13:05 13:25 Historics Practice 2
11:35 11:55 13:35 13:55 Formula Ford Practice 2
12:05 12:25 14:05 14:25 Toyota 86 Qualifying
12:40 13:10 14:40 15:10 Supercars Championship Practice 1
13:25 13:40 15:25 15:40 Central Muscle Cars Qualifying
13:50 14:10 15:50 16:10 Historics Qualifying
14:20 14:30 16:20 16:30 Supercars Championship TV Track Time
14:30 15:00 16:30 17:00 Supercars Championship Event Rides
Saturday, September 10
08:10 08:30 10:10 10:30 Toyota 86 Race 1
08:40 08:55 10:40 10:55 Historics Race 1
09:05 09:25 11:05 11:25 Central Muscle Cars Race 1
09:40 10:10 11:40 12:10 Supercars Championship Practice 2
10:30 10:50 12:30 12:50 Formula Ford Qualifying
11:00 11:15 13:00 13:15 Historics Race 2
11:25 11:45 13:25 13:45 Toyota 86 Race 2
12:00 12:40 14:00 14:40 Supercars Qualifying 27 (K/O)
13:10 13:25 15:10 15:25 Central Muscle Cars Race 2
13:35 13:55 15:35 15:55 Formula Ford Race 1
14:40   16:40   Supercars Championship Race 27
Sunday, September 11
07:50 08:05 09:50 10:05 Central Muscle Cars Race 3
08:15 08:35 10:15 10:35 Formula Ford Race 2
08:50 09:00 10:50 11:00 Supercars Championship Qualifying 28
09:10 09:20 11:10 11:20 Supercars Championship Qualifying 29
09:40 09:55 11:40 11:55 Historics Race 3
10:05 10:25 12:05 12:25 Toyota 86 Race 3
10:50   12:50   Supercars Championship Race 28
12:20 12:40 14:20 14:40 Central Muscle Cars Race 4
12:50 13:10 14:50 15:10 Formula Ford Race 3
13:55   15:55   Supercars Championship Race 29

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]