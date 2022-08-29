Schedule released for last ever Pukekohe Supercars event

Supercars has released the schedule for its last ever event at New Zealand’s Pukekohe.

The ITM Auckland SuperSprint will feature a trio of 41-lap races around Pukekohe Park Raceway, which will close to motorsport in April 2023.

The Repco Supercars Championship field will be on-track once on Friday, September 9, before a second practice session on Saturday morning, knockout qualifying in the early afternoon, and Race 27 of the season later in the day.

Sunday is comprised of the usual pair of 10-minute qualifying sessions and two more races.

Supercars’ final race at the historic circuit will take place on Sunday, September 11, finishing no later than 17:13 local time plus one lap.

Only the hard compound of tyre will be in play at Pukekohe, with seven sets for each entry and no pre-marked rubber due to quarantine regulations.

The post-practice ‘hand-back’ of two sets will still apply.

The Supercars Championship will be supported by Historics, Formula Ford, Toyota 86s, and Central Muscle Cars, the former of which will include Greg Murphy, Steven Richards, Paul Radisich, and John Bowe in the field.

Schedule: Auckland SuperSprint, Pukekohe Park Raceway