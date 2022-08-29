> News > Formula 1

Results: Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix

By Speedcafe.com

Monday 29th August, 2022 - 12:56am

Full provisional results of the Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps.

Pos Num Driver Team Laps/Diff
1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 44
2 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +17.841s
3 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +26.886s
4 63 George Russell Mercedes-AMG F1 Team +29.140s
5 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team +73.256s
6 16 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +74.936s
7 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team +75.640s
8 5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin F1 Team +78.107s
9 10 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri +92.181s
10 23 Alex Albon Williams Racing +101.900s
11 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin F1 Team +103.078s
12 4 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team +104.739s
13 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri +105.217s
14 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo F1 Team +106.252s
15 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team +107.163s
16 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team +1 lap
17 47 Mick Schumacher Haas F1 Team +1 lap
18 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing +1 lap
19 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team DNF
20 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG F1 Team DNF

