Miller to make ASBK return

Jack Miller will make a return to the mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship presented by Motul at The Bend this November.

It will be his second appearance in ASBK, after also making a cameo following the conclusion of the MotoGP season last year.

Then, he was taken out of Race 1 at The Bend before bouncing back with a third placing in Race 2.

“I am looking forward to heading back to Adelaide to race in the Australian Superbike Championship event at The Bend in November,” said the three-time MotoGP race winner.

“I had a heap of fun with my friends and family last year and can’t wait to do it all over again.”

Miller will compete under the banner of ‘Thriller Racing’, derived from one of his nicknames.

It will likely be the last time he rides a Ducati competitively before switching to Red Bull KTM Factory Racing for the 2023 MotoGP season.

Motorcycling Australia CEO Peter Doyle hailed the Queenslander’s entry.

“Last year, we saw huge interest in the ASBK Championship event at The Bend and Jack’s return will be exciting,” remarked Doyle.

“Not only did he bring enormous domestic and international attention to the racing on offer but brought attention to the high quality and standard of the ASBK championship we have here in Australia.

“We are really looking forward to seeing him arrive at The Bend in November and hope that like last year, he can have some fun and put on a great show for the fans.”

His arrival was also welcomed by South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas, whose government has backed motorsport heavily, and also The Bend Motorsport Park owner Sam Shahin.

Premier Malinauskas said, “South Australia has a proud history of putting on great events and I am pleased to see another great event planned for The Bend this November.

“Australia has produced many world class champion motorcycle riders over the years but South Australians have rarely had the opportunity to see them compete on our soil.

“This will be a terrific opportunity for many enthusiasts to see Jack Miller in action at the Australian Superbike championship scheduled for November this year.

“I congratulate The Bend for pulling a coup in securing his Jack’s appearance at their event.”

Shahin added, “Jack is an icon of the sport.

“It is wonderful to see Aussie riders maintain an interest in the sport in Australia and be willing to come back and thrill crowds here as they do around the world.

“It is an endorsement of the health of motorcycle racing in Australia, an endorsement for the ASBK Championship, and an endorsement for The Bend.

“We can’t wait.”

Yamaha rider Mike Jones currently leads the championship by 29 points, ahead of Round 7 at Phillip Island on November 18-20.

Round 8 will take place a week later at The Bend.