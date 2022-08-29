McLeod victorious in Formula Ford

Cameron McLeod became the fifth different round winner in the Australian Formula Ford Series this year at Morgan Park Raceway.

McLeod picked up two wins and a second place finish to claim the round honours, ahead of Ryder Quinn and points leader James Piszcyk.

The Machinery Hill Racing driver won the opening encounter from Quinn, with Valentino Astuti in third in a heavily interrupted race that saw multiple Safety Cars.

Pole-sitter Piszcyk was involved in an incident on the first lap that bent a steering arm and heavily compromised his pace.

Winston Smith, Zak Lobko, Piszcyk, Jordyn Sinni, Edison Beswick, Kyle Evans, and Jude Bargwanna completed the top 10 in that race.

McLeod went back-to-back in Race 2, claiming the chequered flag ahead of Quinn and Smith, who improved from his fourth place result in the previous race to step onto the podium.

Piszcyk, Barwanna, Astuti, Sinni, Evans, Lobko, and Xavier Kokai were classified in the top 10.

Quinn was victorious in the 18-lap finale, swapping positions with McLeod, while Piszcyk nabbed his first podium for the event.

Lobko, Astuti, Smith, Sinni, Thomas Davies, Kye Cavedon, and Evans rounded out the top 10.

McLeod, who is the grandson of 1987 Bathurst 1000 winner Peter and son of Racer Industries spearhead Ryan, was elated with the round victory.

“I underestimated how good a win in national level motorsport feels,” he enthused.

“Couldn’t be more happier with myself and the team for the endless work and thought that goes into the car and I.”

A solid points haul for Piszcyk saw him extend his overall series lead with a consistent performance.

“We qualified on pole, but in Race 1 we had a bit of an incident, which bent our steering arm putting us in sixth,” he said.

“We moved forward a couple of positions in Race 2 to finish in fourth and in the final event we were third.

“Big thanks to the crew at CHE Racing Team, the car was hooked up all weekend, especially in Race 3 and it allowed me to do what I could to get close to second.

“The Bend is next and should be a good one as it’s a home race for me.”

The penultimate round of the 2022 Australian Formula Ford Series is at The Bend Motorsport Park on September 16-18.