Double A-Main starts for Waters

Tickford Supercars driver Cameron Waters made it back-to-back A Main starts in the final two rounds of Northline Speedway’s ‘Chariots of Thunder’ title.

Waters recorded a 13th place finish on Friday night, before crashing out while running in the same position on Saturday evening, damaging the right-rear of the car and creasing the main wing section.

The Chief Racing team set the goal of making the A-Main in the bumper 50-car field and came away delighted with the result, despite retiring from the final race on Saturday with five laps of the 30-lap event remaining.

Following the retirement, the crew spent Sunday performing minor repairs on the car, ahead of the ‘Dance in the Desert’ event at Arunga Park Speedway in Alice Springs tomorrow.

Waters has been coupling his Supercars Championship commitments with regular speedway competition, revealing earlier this year that his Sprintcar programme is part of a long-term ambition to race in the United States.

He recorded mixed results on his speedway debut in the top end earlier this month.

The Victorian competed in Round 11 of the Northline Speedway titles, before following it up with an outing in the Northern Territory State Championship.

Waters recorded finishes of fifth, eighth, and sixth at the Northern Speedway titles, while backing up that effort with returns of sixth, fourth, and eighth in the Northern Territory State Championship.