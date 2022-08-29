Campbell on verge of claiming IMSA title

Matt Campbell has one hand on the 2022 IMSA GTD Pro class trophy, after taking his fifth win of the season at Virginia International Raceway.

A clever fuel strategy saw the Warwick-raised driver and French team-mate Mathieu Jaminet claim class and outright victory in the two-hour, 40-minute race.

The Porsche factory duo, who have enjoyed a dominant season to date, qualified third for the penultimate of the season.

Campbell led the charge before handing the car over to Jaminet who went about chasing Heart of Racing #23 and #27 entries, with fuel calculations in the back of his mind.

The Frenchman claimed the GTD Pro class lead with approximately 15 minutes on the clock, before taking the overall lead 10 minutes later.

The victory was timed to perfection, with the #9 Pfaff Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R running dry on the cooldown lap and needing to be pushed to victory lane after taking the chequered flag.

Campbell credited the strategy for the team’s fifth win of the season and the 10th of his IMSA career.

“We pulled that one off on strategy, running out of fuel there on the in lap,” Campbell said.

“It was a crazy race but we got another win in the end.”

He and Jaminet now lead the GTD Pro championship by 265 points ahead of Antonio Garcia and Jordan Taylor, who moved ahead of Ben Barnicoat and Jack Hawksworth, with 385 points on the table ahead of the season finale.

The 2022 IMSA season concludes at Road Atlanta on October 1.