Spa to remain on Formula 1 calendar in 2023

Spa-Francorchamps and the Belgian Grand Prix will remain a fixture of the Formula 1 calendar in 2023.

A short statement issued by the sport confirmed the news ahead of the 2022 edition of the race.

“Formula 1 can confirm that the Belgian Grand Prix will be on the 2023 calendar following an agreement to extend our partnership together,” it announced.

“Further details on the 2023 calendar will be announced in due course.”

There were concerns the popular Belgian event would drop off the calendar as Formula 1 moves into new markets.

Fuelling that concern was the fact the current contract expires after today’s race.

However, F1 boss Stefano Domenicali hinted on Friday that the event would remain.

It is expected that Belgium will enter an event-sharing arrangement with another in years to follow.

The French Grand Prix has been tipped as a possibility, though the pending arrival of both Audi and Porsche has spurred talk of a return to Germany at some point in future. Monaco is also no longer the sacred cow it once was.

Domenicali has hinted that there will be 24 rounds on the calendar next year, with a handful already known.

That is the maximum number of races allowed under the current Concorde Agreement.

Parts of the 2023 calendar are already known, Speedcafe.com revealed the Australian Grand Prix will be Round 3 of the championship on March 30-April 2.

Las Vegas will return to the schedule with a Saturday night race on November 16-18.

Accounting for the addition of Qatar and the return of the Chinese Grand Prix, it was therefore largely expected that Belgium would retain its position, at least for next year.

That was underscored when it became apparent that a return to South Africa was not on the cards.

Ultimately, finances got in the way of that project coming to fruition with a dispute over the costs associated with upgrading the Toby Venter-owned Kyalami circuit.

It has been reported that hopes of a South African return in future are not completely off the table, with a new promoter looking to take up the running going forward.

The full 2023 calendar is expected to be announced in October, once it has been voted on by the FIA World Motor Sport Council.